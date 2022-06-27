Gas prices are going down as 4th of July approaches.

(KTAB/KRBC) – Gas prices are continuing to fall in Texas ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

GasBuddy.com shows the average price across the state is $4.52, down from 12 cents per gallon last week.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Several gas stations in Abilene have gas at less than $4.20/gallon, including the Neighborhood Walmart on Ambler Avenue which is $4.15/gallon, HEB which is $4.17/gallon, and QuickTrip, which is $4.18/gallon.

This time last year, gas was $2.78/gallon on average in Texas and was less than $2.00 at $1.88/gallon in 2020.

The average price of gas in Texas has never been more than $3.51/gallon during this week in June for at least the past decade.

Get real time gas prices on GasBuddy.com.