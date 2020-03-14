H-E-B adapts store hours and operations to ‘better stock the shelves’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – H-E-B will adapt the store and operation hours, according to the organization, this temporary change in store hours will give their partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock the shelves, allowing them to better serve their customers.

“All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close tonight at 8 p.m. Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice,” said H-E-B in a press release. “While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed.”

For more information about this temporary change to store hours and operations go to H-E-B Newsroom: https://newsroom.heb.com/store-hours-and-operations/

H-E-B’s Press release reads as follows:

H-E-B Store Hours:

H-E-B Store Conditions:

H-E-B has been preparing for #COVIDー19 & we are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves.

Customers shouldn’t panic, we continue to restock shelves. We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you.

For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves. H-E-B is seeing high demand across all of our stores at present, which is causing some temporary challenges with out-of-stocks in key categories, so we have placed purchase limits on these items in effort to make them available to all customers. We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.

Today alone, H-E-B has 1,300 trailers full of product on the road making deliveries to our stores across Texas. We’re grateful for our amazing Partners that are working around the clock to stock our shelves and serve our customers. Our supply chain is operating 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

H-E-B Partners (Employees):

H-E-B is a people company and our Partners are at the heart of our business. We take the best care of our Partners and their families, so they can take care of our customers and our communities. Our Partners stand committed to helping Texas slow the spread.

At H-E-B, the majority of our Partners earn paid time off and sick leave. We have also extended medical leave to all Partners and in the event that one of our Partners is diagnosed with coronavirus, they will receive pay. Our robust emergency preparedness plan focuses on what we do best, serving our customers while prioritizing the wellness of our Partners and their families.

All H-E-B Partners are equipped daily with the best information on the coronavirus so that they can make the best decisions for their families. This includes free access to expert healthcare professionals available online and on phone to address health concerns. If Partners are feeling ill, we encourage them to stay home and take the best care of themselves.

H-E-B Pharmacy:

Our H-E-B Pharmacy team is working hard to ensure Texans are receiving their prescriptions and care they need. To focus on serving our pharmacy customers, we are now temporarily offering free delivery on all pharmacy orders. For the safety of our customers and Partners, we encourage customers who are ill to take advantage of free pharmacy delivery or utilize our pharmacy drive-through locations. Please visit our H-E-B Pharmacy page for more information about pharmacy delivery and a list of stores that offer the delivery service.

To focus our efforts on keeping Texans healthy, we are temporarily suspending our Second Saturday Screenings so our team of Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians can meet the needs of our customers during this time. Our pharmacies will continue to offer immunizations, including flu shots, and our knowledgeable pharmacy team is available to answer questions about medication as well as serve our customers.

As our in-store healthcare providers, our Pharmacy Partners are committed to the highest standards of sanitation. Throughout the day, our Pharmacy Partners are ensuring proper measures of hand washing, disinfecting and wiping down commonly-used surfaces. Our pharmacy delivery drivers also are going above and beyond with increased hygiene and sanitation practices. Because customers must sign to acknowledge delivery of prescription drugs, all mobile devices used in pharmacy delivery will be frequently sanitized, including before and after signatures are captured.

As always, when Texas faces any situation, H-E-B Partners are passionate about helping our customers. Together, we can slow the spread.