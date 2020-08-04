H-E-B recalls salmon burgers due to undisclosed allergen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you bought Meal Simple Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers from a H-E-B store and are allergic to wheat, you should return them to the store immediately, the store says.
The label on the salmon burgers, sold behind the seafood counter, in seafood department displays and in the Meal Simple packaged meal area of H-E-B, doesn’t disclose the presence of wheat, a known allergen.
People who are allergic to wheat, or otherwise have a strong reaction to it, risk serious or life-threatening if they eat the product, H-E-B says. They are voluntarily recalling the product, and anyone can return them to the store for a full refund.
The affected products are under these UPCs:
- 23757500000
- 23759000000
- 23725500000
- 22528700000
- 23731100000
- 23711100000
The products are dated up to Aug. 3, and come in packages or were served from the seafood counter.
