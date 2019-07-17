HEB giving teachers discount on school supplies

(KTAB/KRBC) – HEB is offering a discount to teachers who need to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Teachers who want to take part in the savings will need to register for a 15% off coupon at heb.com/teachers from now through 11:59 p.m. August 1.

The coupons, which will allow users to save up to $50, are redeemable from July 31 – August 13.

“Teachers at early childhood, pre-K and K-12 schools, as well as authorized home school teachers, are eligible to receive the coupon,” a press release reveals.

School supplies that qualify for the discount include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, highlighters, folders, paper, portfolios, arts supplies, glue, construction paper, dry erase, and office accessories, as well as certain household items like disinfecting wipes, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizer, paper towels, facial tissues, and food storage bags.

