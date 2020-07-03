Home Depot making changes after noose found in store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/BRPROUD) – One change is coming to all Home Depot stores after a noose was located in one of its stores, according to CNN.
Evidently this is not the first time this has happened at a Home Depot store.
“The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools,” CNN says.
The store where the latest noose was found is located in North Carolina and Home Depot stated that it was appalled by the discovery.
Businesses like Home Depot are encouraging dialogue about systemic racism after the death of George Floyd.
