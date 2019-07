(CNN) – The International House of Pancakes is celebrating its “Panniversary” with 58-cent pancakes.

The pancake chain was founded in 1958, hence the 58-cent price tag for your short stack, which is less than it cost when IHOP first opened.

These days, their three buttermilk pancakes usually cost about $6.

The delicious deal is available at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.