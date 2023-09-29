ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Braum’s is officially beginning to construct their first Abilene location.

The fast food chain’s corporate team confirmed they are going to build near the Hardin-Simmons University campus off Ambler Avenue and Simmons Street.

“We do not have an exact timeline yet, but we are working to begin construction in 2024,” they revealed in a message to KTAB and KRBC.

Right now, Braum’s also owns land in Abilene at the intersections of Beltway South and Buffalo Gap Road, Antilley Road and Memorial Drive, and N 13th Street and Judge Ely Boulevard.

It’s unknown if additional locations will be developed in these areas in the future.

Braum’s was started more than 50 years ago in Oklahoma, and now boasts nearly 300 locations throughout five states.

Their nearest location is currently in Mineral Wells, which is around 120 miles away.

Braum’s previously applied for a sign variance in south Abilene in 2019, but those plans never developed any further.