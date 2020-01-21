Jelly Belly drops sparkling water that tastes like jelly beans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you love jelly beans and sparkling water – you’ll soon be screaming “GET IN MY BELLY” after hearing this news!

The makers of Jelly Belly – Joffer Beverage Company – has launched a new line of sparkling water in 8 of the classic Jelly Belly bean flavors – French vanilla, lemon-lime, orange sherbet, piña colada, pink grapefruit, tangerine, very cherry, and watermelon.

The beverage line says each drink only uses two ingredients – carbonated water and natural flavors – with zero calories.

The cartons featuring eight 12-ounce cans will initially be distributed to more than 200 stores across 8 states in the Midwest and if all goes well, could expand to stores nationwide.

“With over 100 Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the team is looking forward to developing many more flavor options as the brand grows,” the company said in a statement.

If you don’t live in the Midwest, not to worry – the sparkling water will also be available online at jellybelly.com.

Would you try it?

Latest Posts: