(CNN) – Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.
Starting Monday, KFC will start offering Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts.
You can order the items as a sandwich – a chicken fillet nestled between two warm glazed donuts.
But if that’s not your thing, you have the option of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.
Chicken and donuts at KFC will only be available through March 16.
Latest Posts:
- Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
- San Saba Middle School student killed in morning homicide
- KFC goes national with its chicken and donuts sandwich
- Three men killed in Coleman County plane crash identified
- Friday, February 21, 2020: Unseasonably cool and overall quiet day… weekend warm-up