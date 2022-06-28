La Popular’s main location in Abilene has been seized due nonpayment of taxes.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – La Popular’s main location was seized for ‘nonpayment of taxes’.

Customers arrived at the location on the 1500 block of Pine Street Tuesday morning and were met with a sign that said the business had been “seized for nonpayment of taxes owed the State of Texas.”

The sign was placed on the building by Texas’ Comptroller of Public Accounts.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Comptroller’s Office for additional information, including how much taxes are owed, how long the property will be seized, and if this could affect their other restaurant locations.

Right now, the other La Popular Bakery locations in Abilene seem to open for business as usual.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.