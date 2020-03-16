List of banks offering mortgage relief because of coronavirus

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: A Bank of America branch stands in lower Manhattan on July 18, 2017 in New York City. Bank of America Corp. reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit Tuesday as cost cuts and the strength in its consumer bank started to take hold. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, nervous homeowners are wondering what their options are if they’re unable to make their mortgage payment because of the coronavirus’ impact on their livelihood.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Cooperation has released a memo asking financial institutions, “to work with customers impacted by the coronavirus.”

It adds that “customers experiencing difficulties beyond their control should work directly with their financial institutions.”

Many banks have created their own coronavirus help pages offering information to borrowers.

Here’s what each says:

Bank of America

“Amid news about the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are committed to doing everything we can to meet your banking and investing needs. We’re here for you with the solutions, support, and advice you need to manage your finances and to navigate the volatility of the market.

In the days to come we will continue to devote all necessary resources to help ensure your personal safety, while maintaining all of the services you count on. And as new developments emerge, we will share information with you about how we continue to operate safely and effectively. “

Capital One

We also understand that there may be instances where customers find themselves facing financial difficulties. Capital One is here to help, and we encourage customers who may be impacted or need assistance to reach out to discuss and find a solution for you.

Should you find yourself in need of assistance, please contact us.

As always, the health, safety, and well-being of our customers, associates, and our communities is of paramount concern. We continue to monitor this quickly evolving situation and we’re here to assist our customers as needed. Please continue to check this site for relevant and timely information as the situation evolves.

Chase

If you’re affected by COVID-19 and need help with your accounts or making payments, please reach out to us. We’re doing our best to stay connected with you, so check back here for updates. We’ll include financial tips that might be helpful.

Stay safe and take good care of yourself and your loved ones.

Citibank

Should you be impacted by COVID-19 and need our support, we’re here to help. Effective Monday, March 9, 2020 for an initial thirty days, contact us for assistance with:

For Retail Bank Customers: Fee waivers on monthly service fees; waived penalties for early CD withdrawal.

For Retail Bank Small Business Customers: Fee waivers on monthly service fees and remote deposit capture; waived penalties for early CD withdrawal; Bankers available after hours and on weekends for support.

In addition, we have always on assistance programs, including:

For eligible Credit Card Customers: Credit line increases and collection forbearance programs.

For eligible Mortgage Customers: A range of hardship programs through our service provider, Cenlar FSB.

PNC Bank

As we continue to monitor developments regarding the coronavirus, PNC recognizes that some of our customers may be negatively affected by impacts of this global outbreak. As always, our focus is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted. To that end, we stand ready to work with those experiencing financial difficulty as a result, and we are taking the necessary steps to avoid potential disruptions of service to our customers.

Truist

If you’re negatively affected by the coronavirus situation, we’re here to help. Our branch bankers, relationship managers, advisors and contact center teammates are all committed to working with our clients to reduce financial stress during this challenging and uncertain time.

U.S. Bank

If you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19 and need help, call us at 888-287-7817.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is committed to helping customers experiencing hardships, including from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). If in need of assistance, customers can call 1-800-219-9739 to speak with a trained specialist to discuss options available for their consumer lending, small business and deposit products.

