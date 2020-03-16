Abilene bar feels economic impact of COVID-19

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- The Coronavirus has had a negative impact on the world in more ways than one, and even though there are currently zero confirmed cases in Abilene, the virus has disrupted daily life for everyone, including small businesses, like Homer’s Bar and Music Venue.

“Today I’ve already had three calls, you know, if we’re open today or not,” said Homer’s Bar and Music Venue Bartender Carrie Turner.

The Coronavirus has sent a wave of paranoia around the globe, and it’s important now more than ever for bars and their employees to keep the place as clean as possible.

“We’re dealing with money, and of course people’s straws and cups and things they’ve put their mouth on, and I’ll be a little more precautious about it, and maybe grab a napkin if it’s a straw and throw that away or something like that,” said Turner.

Bartenders aren’t the only ones who have to pay more attention to hygiene, entertainers do as well.

“It’s not just one DJ all the time and sometimes we have a lineup, you know, three, four, or five different DJ’s and we’re all touching the console, you know we’re all DJ’ing on the deck”, said DJ2X Productions Owner and Founder Dajwon Hurd.

Due to the fact that almost every professional sports league has temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus, Homer’s has been losing customers on days where there would be major sporting events.

“March Madness is the worst time for this to happen, but in general, people come to a bar to watch sports,” said Homer’s Bar and Music Venue Bartender Gary Hathaway.

With the number of customers going down, Homer’s will have to think harder about its bottom line, and how they’re going to pay their entertainment.

“When those numbers go down it’s hard to pay your people, and with me not exactly being hired on nine to five working there, more of an independent contractor, I’m kind of like the first to go,” said Hurd.

There are still zero confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Taylor County, but the effects of the virus have already begun to show.