1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Market Street adjusts hours to clean the store and restock shelves

Consumer News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Effective immediately, the Market Street store on Buffalo Gap Road normally open 24-hours daily will close at 11 p.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.

According to a press release, the change in-store hours will give team members an opportunity to clean the store and restock shelves.

“These hours will remain until further notice. More information regarding The United Family’s efforts during the coronavirus outbreak can be found at https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/,” said the store.

Store & Pharmacy Hours:

Market Street #679 located at 4450 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene
Store hours: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Pharmacy Hours: Sat – Sun 6 am – 11 pm; Drive-Through Open 24 hours

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss