Market Street adjusts hours to clean the store and restock shelves

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Effective immediately, the Market Street store on Buffalo Gap Road normally open 24-hours daily will close at 11 p.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.

According to a press release, the change in-store hours will give team members an opportunity to clean the store and restock shelves.

“These hours will remain until further notice. More information regarding The United Family’s efforts during the coronavirus outbreak can be found at https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/,” said the store.

Store & Pharmacy Hours:

Market Street #679 located at 4450 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene

Store hours: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Pharmacy Hours: Sat – Sun 6 am – 11 pm; Drive-Through Open 24 hours