ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new burger restaurant is coming to south Abilene this summer.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries, & Shakes is opening their 22nd Texas location at 3550 S. Clack Street, at the Shops at Abilene Village.

The restaurant is set to open in mid-July.

MOOYAH was founded in 2007 and now has locations all across the United States, as well as 7 different locations in 4 countries internationally.

