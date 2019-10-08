More than 300 Allsup’s Convenience Stores to be sold to Yesway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yesway announced Tuesday that is has entered into an agreement to purchase Allsup’s Convenience Stores.

According to a news release, Yesway officials say they look forward to building on Allsup’s heritage and continue to offer products like the “world-famous Allsup’s Burrito.”

Allsup’s started in 1956 in a small “drive-in” grocery in Roswell, New Mexico by Lonnie and Barbara Allsup. It now has 304 stores across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“We chose Yesway as a partner because their values are truly aligned with ours. They share our commitment to support the local communities we serve, our unwavering pledge to our customers to provide them with a terrific shopping experience, and our dedication to the success and wellbeing of our employees,” said Mark Allsup, President of Allsup’s Convenience Stores in a news release.

Yesway is a convenience store chain that has its headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa and Abilene, Texas. In the past three years, Yesway has acquired over 150 conveniences stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

