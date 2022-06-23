Anyone looking to travel this 4th of July will be paying the ‘most expensive’ gas prices the holiday has ever seen.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anyone looking to travel this 4th of July will be paying the ‘most expensive’ gas prices the holiday has ever seen.

GasBuddy.com says that even though U.S. gas prices are expected to drop 10 to 20 cents by Independence Day, they will still be the highest ever-recorded July 4th.

Gas prices have been dropping slightly since reaching a national average of $5.

Currently, the Abilene area has gas prices in the $4.30s. GasBuddy shows the lowest price is $4.31 at Alon in Merkel.

Walmart on Ambler Avenue has the best price in the City of Abilene at $4.34.

