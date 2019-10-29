Nationwide recall for apples due to Listeria concerns

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (KLBK) – North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan has voluntarily recalled 2,297 cases and two bulks of fresh apples due to the potential of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to a North Bay Produce news release.

Some of the symptoms that one might experience are high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Additionally, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the release.

The recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands of Great Lakes, North Bay Produce Pure Michigan, as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags and individually from retailers display trays, the release states.

Recalled varieties include:

McIntosh

Honeycrisp

Jonathan

Fuji

Jonamac

Red Delicious apples.

The recalled apples were shipped between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in:

Florida

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

North Carolina

Texas

Wisconsin

However, any apples purchased at retail before Oct. 16 are not affected by the recall.

The release also states there have been no illnesses linked to the recall.

Any consumers with questions can call 1-231-929-4001, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, or visit www.northbayproduce.com

