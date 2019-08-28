(NBCNC) –Some “good” news for red wine drinkers, a new study shows an occasional glass of red wine may be good for your gut.

British researchers studied nearly three thousand people in the U.S., Great Britain, and the Netherlands.

Those who drank red wine had greater diversity of bacteria in their gut, which can be good for you health.

This is compared to those who drank white wine, beer or spirits.

The red wine drinkers were also less likely to be obese and had lower levels of bad cholesterol.

But don’t over do it, the scientists say that drinking red wine once every two weeks was enough to make a difference.