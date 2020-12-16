Panera Bread opens Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Panera Bread is holding a Grand Opening for their first location in Abilene.
The store, located at 3506 S Clack Street, opened to the public for the first time Wednesday morning.
Abilene’s store hours will be from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
An exclusive offer – $2 Off Breakfast and every day for Two Weeks – will be available for the first 500 guests to subscribe to the MyPanera loyalty program.
More information about Panera Bread can be found here.
Latest Posts:
- Woman throws dog off balcony in front of Florida deputies
- Tom Cruise unleashes expletive-filled rant after film crew breaks COVID-19 protocols
- Stimulus checks: $600 payments included in proposed COVID-19 aid bill
- Hiker dies after falling about 80 feet at Grand Canyon National Park
- Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru