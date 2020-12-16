Panera Bread opens Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Panera Bread is holding a Grand Opening for their first location in Abilene.

The store, located at 3506 S Clack Street, opened to the public for the first time Wednesday morning.

Abilene’s store hours will be from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

An exclusive offer – $2 Off Breakfast and every day for Two Weeks – will be available for the first 500 guests to subscribe to the MyPanera loyalty program.

