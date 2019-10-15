Panera employee fired after posting video showing how mac and cheese is made

(CNN) – A Panera Bread employee has been fired after posting an 18-second video showing the making of the chain’s popular macaroni and cheese, and it’s not made as many expected.

It shows that the mac and cheese is pre-packaged and frozen.

The video, which has been viewed more than six million times, shows a plastic packet of frozen mac and cheese dropped into boiling water, cut open and poured into a bowl.

The employee took to Twitter saying she was fired for the video.

A Panera spokesperson says “The mac and cheese is made off-site with our proprietary recipe developed by our chefs” and that the meals are shipped frozen so they can leave out certain preservatives that don’t meet the company’s clean standards.

