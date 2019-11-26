Papa John’s founder John Schnatter vows ‘day of reckoning’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 24: Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends the Indy 500 on May 23, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The founder of Papa John’s, John Schnatter, is slamming the pizza chain in a new interview since his resignation from the company.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days,” Schnatter told WDRB. “And it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good.”

Schnatter goes on to criticize the pizza chain’s new leaders, including Steve Ritchie, who replaced him as CEO, and board members Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro, going as far to say they “should all be in jail.”

“They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company,” Schnatter said. “The day of reckoning will come.”

The interview went viral after the writer Timothy Burke tweeted a clip in which Schnatter’s voice appears to have been slowed down.

Schnatter was surrounded in controversy after he admitted to using the N-word during a company conference call in early 2018 and resigned as chairman later that year.

He stepped down as CEO in 2017.

