HOUSTON (KDAF) — A canned drink likely isn’t what you grab before heading to bed, but PepsiCo is hoping they can change that with a new beverage called Driftwell.
The company says the enhanced water will help consumers relax and unwind.
PepsiCo says the functional drink contains 200mg of L-theanine and 10% of the daily recommended intake of magnesium. There are studies that claim L-theanine, an amino acid found in mushrooms and black teas, promote stress reduction and better sleep.
Pepsi employees conceptualized Driftwell through an internal company competition.
According to PepsiCo, Driftwell will be available nationwide on e-commerce sites in December and in grocery stores by the first quarter of 2021. Pepsi says it’s the fastest drink they’ve ever moved to market out of the company.
The drink will be sold in 7.5 ounce mini cans and only comes in one flavor – blackberry lavender.
Latest Posts:
- PepsiCo launches beverage to help you relax, sleep better
- 860,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week
- She took up weight lifting so she could care for her quadriplegic husband; now she wants to be in SI’s swimsuit issue
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires continue to burn; Hurricane Sally leaves behind massive damage in Alabama/Florida
- ‘Vile incident’: Video shows veteran robbed while dying of heart attack on Virginia bus