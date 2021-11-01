Perini Ranch Steakhouse makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

(KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Perini Ranch Steakhouse has an item featured on the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021.

The Perini Ranch Mesquite-Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin is included in the ‘Food Gifts’ section of the annual feature and is described as follows:

“Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a population of just 603 people— but it’s also home to one of the best steak houses. Perini Ranch Steakhouse is known for succulent, perfectly seasoned meat. Bring this peppered beef tenderloin to room temperature and serve it sliced on a charcuterie board.”

Buy it online for $145 for two steaks on the Perini Ranch Steakhouse website or Amazon.com.

Oprah’s Favorite Things is a list released ahead of the holiday season each year that features deals on food, home goods, children’s items, clothing, beauty, technology, and more.

View the full 2021 list on the Oprah Daily website.