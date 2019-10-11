Poll: America’s favorite Halloween candy is….

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – When it comes to candy, everyone has their favorite.
But according to a new poll, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the top-selling Halloween candy this year.
The poll by Monmouth University surveyed over 1,100 people 18 years and older and asked them about their top Halloween treats.
The poll found that 36 percent of those asked said they loved Reese’s Cups. Snickers were second with 19 percent.
Click here for the poll.
