Scam Alert: Little Caesars warns against Facebook deal

If you think Little Caesars is celebrating its 61st anniversary by giving away three large pizzas, we have bad news.

The Detroit-based restaurant chain says on Facebook that it is not offering that deal at this time.

The announcement comes after thousands of people saw an offer from a Facebook Community promising that you could get three free pizzas for liking and sharing a post.

Clicking on a link in the post takes the viewer to another website not associated with Little Caesars.

FOX44 News spoke to several locations in Central Texas. They report receiving some calls about the so-called offer, but reiterated that the deal is not real.

Latest Posts: