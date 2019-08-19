Scam Alert: Use caution when asking smart devices to auto-dial

TAMPA, Fla. (WPTV, KHQA, CNN) – A new auto-dial scam is putting millions of smart-device owners at risk.

It happens when you ask a device, like Siri or Alexa, to auto-dial a company phone number.

Scammers have created fake customer service numbers and bumped them to the top of search results, often by paying for ads. That means you don’t actually end up talking with the company but rather a scammer.

Often times scammers push so-called gift card deals or try to get your credit card number. They also sometimes try to get permission to remote-access your computer.

If you plan to call a company or customer service line, be sure to find their number on the company’s official website to avoid the auto-dial scammers.