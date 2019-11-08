Smoked salmon sold in Texas recalled due to botulism threat

(CNN) — If you have smoked salmon in your refrigerator you may want to throw it away.

Mill Stream Corp. is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.

That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention. In some cases, it can also be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

Officials say no related illnesses have been reported thus far.

Among the states affected: Texas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Ohio, and Virginia.

For more information about the recall click here or call 207-266-0621.

