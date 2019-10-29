SPOOKY SPENDING: Nearly 490 million dollars spent on Halloween pet costumes

(KETK) – It’s a spooky figure when it comes to Halloween spending.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly nine billion dollars this holiday season with the biggest products being pets.

People are spending nearly 490 million dollars on costumes for their furry friends.

A survey found that 29 million people plan to dress their pets in costumes for Halloween. The top costumes of 2019 include pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.

The survey also suggests people are looking to social media for inspiration, including Facebook, Youtube, and Pinterest.

Overall, those celebrating Halloween expect to spend about $86 dollars on average this year with costumes being the biggest expense followed by decorations and candy.

The top costumes for adults this year are witch, vampire, and superhero.

Whatever your plans are…happy haunting!

Latest Posts: