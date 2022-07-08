ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Braum’s has officially purchased four different plots of land in Abilene but does this mean they’re going to open a Key City location soon?

KTAB and KRBC spoke to a Braum’s representative, who confirmed the restaurant has slowly been acquiring land here for the past couple years, but that doesn’t mean construction is planned.

This representative says Braum’s has already scheduled their new construction and remodel projects for 2023, and Abilene is not on the list, meaning the soonest work could start here would be in 2024, but Braum’s hasn’t even looked at that year’s calendar yet.

Right now, Braum’s owns land in Abilene at the intersections of Beltway South and Buffalo Gap Road, Antilley Road and Memorial Drive, N 13th Street and Judge Ely Boulevard, and Ambler Avenue and Simmons Street.

When asked what typically happens when Braum’s buys land but doesn’t build right away, the representative says it’s usually one of two things.

The Braum’s corporation can decide that the location won’t fit their needs after all and sell, or they could begin building on all or some of the plots – maybe even at the same time.

Braum’s was started more than 50 years ago in Oklahoma, and now boasts nearly 300 locations throughout five states.

Their nearest location is currently in Mineral Wells, which is around 120 miles away.

Braum’s previously applied for a sign variance in south Abilene in 2019, but those plans never developed any further.