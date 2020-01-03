Subaru issues recall on some 2019 vehicles

(NBC) – Subaru has issued a recall on certain 2019 Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent vehicles.

The recall stems from a problem with a valve that can separate, sending fragments into the engine.

It can cause the engine to stall while driving–increasing the risk of a crash.

Subaru will notify owners and valves will be replaced free of charge.

