Subaru issues recall on some 2019 vehicles

(NBC) – Subaru has issued a recall on certain 2019 Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent vehicles.
The recall stems from a problem with a valve that can separate, sending fragments into the engine.
It can cause the engine to stall while driving–increasing the risk of a crash.
Subaru will notify owners and valves will be replaced free of charge.
