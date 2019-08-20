The coolest your home should be is 78 degrees, according to federal program

The Nest Learning Thermostat is on display following a news conference Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in San Francisco. Google’s Nest Labs is releasing new versions of its surveillance video camera and talking smoke detector as part of its attempt to turn homes into yet another thing that can be controlled and tracked over the Internet. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(WNCN) — How cool do you keep your home? Does that temperature change through the seasons? What do you prefer?

Well, according to Energy Star, the federal program from the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, said the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

The program lists different settings for when you’re away or working.

The Energy Star program recommends setting it at 85 degrees. When you’re sleeping, set the thermostat at 82 degrees.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you should keep your home at 78 degrees while you’re there. Ceiling fans are also recommended, but they note that fans cool people, not entire rooms.