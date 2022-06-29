The Shed Market is now open for business at their new restaurant in Abilene!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shed’s new restaurant is open for business in Abilene.

Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. The Shed Market opened their new location at 7925 Buffalo Gap Road to the public, serving fan favorite barbeque to the Abilene area.

At their new location, the Shed will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., though they only sell barbeque at lunch and typically run out of menu items by 3:00 p.m.

However, customers are welcome to come in after lunch is sold out to purchase items from the Meat Market, which includes premium cuts of meat and cheese.

The Shed has been in Abilene since 2018, coming over from Wingate, Texas after owners Hollis and Betty Dean grew their catering business into a restaurant.

A brief biography on the restaurant’s website reads as follows:

“The Shed originated in Wingate, TX in 1989 when Hollis and Betty Dean grew their catering business into a restaurant. Over the years, their grandson, Byron watched and learned the business from dishwasher to pit master to manager. When they started dating in 1997, his then girlfriend now wife, Stacie joined the team as a waitress and hostess. Byron and Stacie married in 1999 and stayed full time at The Shed until 2002 when they moved to Abilene.



When Hollis and Betty closed The Shed in Wingate around 2005, Byron and Stacie took over catering from them and continued to cater in addition to their full time jobs. Byron had a dirt work construction business and Stacie was a nurse. When catering grew to a point that it was impossible to keep up with in addition to their other jobs, a big decision had to be made. Byron and Stacie took a leap of faith and opened The Shed Market in 2018.”

