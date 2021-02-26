Three Braum’s locations pending in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene could soon be home to multiple Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores.

City officials confirmed three locations for the fast food chain/convenience store are currently in the pre-development phase.

If everything works out as planned, one will be located on Hardin-Simmons owned property off Ambler Avenue, one will be located on Abilene Christian University property near KFC on Judge Ely Blvd, and one will be located at the corner of Antilley Road and Memorial Drive in south Abilene.

Both Judge Ely Blvd and Antilley Road locations are still in the pre-development planning phase, which means city officials and engineers are working closely with Braum’s to get the logistics for these new locations set.

The location of Ambler Avenue cannot begin planning process until two rezoning requests are passed through city council. Both rezoning requests will be subject to a final reading and public hearing at the upcoming meeting on March 1.

“Braum’s has not submitted any site plans for these properties which is one of the first steps in the building process, so we do not have a timeline for when the restaurant and convenience grocery store will open,” city officials explain.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Braum’s corporate office to get more information on the possible timeline.

Braum’s was started more than 50 years ago in Oklahoma, and now boasts nearly 300 locations throughout five states.

Their nearest location is currently in Mineral Wells.

Braum’s previously applied for a sign variance in south Abilene in 2019, but those plans never developed any further.