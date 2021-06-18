Top gifts dads want for Father’s Day this year

In this undated photo issued by Britain’s Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that they shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father’s Day, Sunday June 16, 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first Father’s Day together with their son Archie, by sharing this new sepia toned image showing Prince Harry holding Archie, on their royal Instagram account. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/@SussexRoyal via AP) MUST BE USED WITH ORIGINAL TONING AS ISSUED – NO SALES – NO COMMERCIAL USE

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you are still thinking about what to get for your dad this year, we’ve got you covered. You still have time to get most of the stuff on this list. A bunch of dads were asked what they want for Father’s Day and we have the results.

TOP 10 THINGS DAD WANT FOR FATHER’S DAY

1. Doing something special with the family, like a hike or going to a pool.

2. A card. It actually tied for first place.

3. Clothes.

4. Something homemade. Especially dads with young kids.

5. Tools.

6. Electronics.

7. Something related to one of his hobbies.

8. A gift certificate for something fun.

9. Having the day to himself. One in nine dads want everyone to leave them alone.

10. Food, beer, wine, or liquor.

Only 3% of dads said they’d love to get flowers.