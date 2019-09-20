Walmart ends e-cigarette sales

(NBC News) – Walmart has announced Friday in a memo it will stop selling e-cigarettes.

The retail giant said with the “regulatory complexity” and “uncertainty” surrounding the products, it would discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Health officials are investigating 530 cases of a mysterious lung disease that has killed eight people.

Meantime, the Trump administration is readying a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes, while cities and states are pursuing similar measures.