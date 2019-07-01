Walmart raises the age to buy tobacco products nationwide

(WTAJ) — Walmart stores across the country have officially raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products in their stores and clubs, including e-cigs.

In May, it was announced that the change would go into effect on July 1, 2019, across the country.

They are also in the process of discontinuing the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

The changes all stem from a letter Walmart received from the FDA about policies they had in place.

“While we have implemented a robust compliance program, we are not satisfied with falling short of our company-wide goal of 100% compliance. Even a single sale to a minor is one too many,” Walmart said in the release which you can find on their website by clicking here.

