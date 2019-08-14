Walmart removes 1,000 third-party items from its website after shootings

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart agreed Thursday, June 20, 2019, to pay $282 million to settle civil and criminal allegations of overseas corruption, including payment through a Brazilian subsidiary of more than $500,000 to an intermediary known as a “sorceress” for her uncanny ability to make permit problems disappear. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(CNN) – Walmart has removed about 1,000 third-party items from its website that it says violates company policy.

The move comes after 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Walmart was criticized for selling pro-gun t-shirts on its e-commerce site and for selling guns at its stores.

At least one shirt from Tee’s Plus appears to have been removed from Walmart.com after widespread condemnation.

The t-shirt features a list with the words “gun owner” and “victim,” with a box checked next to “gun owner.”

As of Tuesday night, one shirt that reads “gun control is being able to hit your target,” and another that says “I plead the second,” with an image of a firearm, are still on the website.

Walmart stopped selling assault-style rifles in 2015.

The recent massacres have led to calls for the company to stop selling guns altogether.