Wendy’s set to launch breakfast menu next month

FILE- This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. Wendy’s said Monday, Sept. 10, 2019 it’s relaunching breakfast across the U.S. next year, the latest fast-food chain to amp up its offerings as more consumers eat out in the morning. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s is set to roll out their breakfast menu nationwide next month.

The menu will officially be available at all restaurants on March 2.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. according to a Wendy’s press release.

Wendy’s has tried a breakfast menu previously, but it had failed. Wendy’s told NBC News, the chain is investing to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.

