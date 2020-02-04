Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  62
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Woman's Club Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Haskell Grace Baptist Church Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Highland ISD Ira ISD Jones County Courthouse Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Stamford ISD Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Throckmorton ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Zephyr ISD

Wendy’s set to launch breakfast menu next month

Consumer News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. Wendy’s said Monday, Sept. 10, 2019 it’s relaunching breakfast across the U.S. next year, the latest fast-food chain to amp up its offerings as more consumers eat out in the morning. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s is set to roll out their breakfast menu nationwide next month.

The menu will officially be available at all restaurants on March 2.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. according to a Wendy’s press release.

Wendy’s has tried a breakfast menu previously, but it had failed. Wendy’s told NBC News, the chain is investing to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss