What are the odds of winning Monday’s $545 million Powerball drawing?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — You have a chance to become a multi-millionaire Monday night when a near-record Powerball jackpot goes up for grabs.

Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $545 million. If the winner chooses the upfront cash payout, they will receive $392 million. The drawing will be done at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here are five things more likely to happen:

Being killed by hornets, wasps or bees. The odds are 1 in 59,507. Becoming president of the United States. Those odds are about 1 in 1 million. Becoming a movie star. The odds are 1 in 110,501. Going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury. Those odds are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News. Having conjoined twins. The odds of birthing conjoined twins are about 1 in 200,000, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

If hit, the jackpot would be the 10th-largest in the game’s history.