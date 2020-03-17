Whataburger closes dining rooms, drive-thru and mobile ordering encouraged

(NEXSTAR) — Whataburger is joining the ranks of many fast-food chains across the country in closing their dining rooms in order to protect communities against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Restaurants will close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. As always, Whataburger will continue serving meals through their drive-thrus.
“At Whataburger, it’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families,” a press release said.
Hungry customers are encouraged to order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger app.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, Whataburger will be introducing curbside delivery for online orders between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any restaurant. Online orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Latest Posts:
- Science experiment shows importance of washing hands with soap
- Congressman proposes $1000 cash payments to low-and middle-income Americans
- PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus
- Abilene police to start handling more calls by phone in response to coronavirus
- Abilene ISD: 21 employees self-quarantined for traveling outside the US