1  of  43
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Whataburger closes dining rooms, drive-thru and mobile ordering encouraged

Consumer News

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Whataburger is joining the ranks of many fast-food chains across the country in closing their dining rooms in order to protect communities against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Restaurants will close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. As always, Whataburger will continue serving meals through their drive-thrus.

“At Whataburger, it’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families,” a press release said.

Hungry customers are encouraged to order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger app.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, Whataburger will be introducing curbside delivery for online orders between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any restaurant. Online orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss