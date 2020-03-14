1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene Bangs ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church, Abilene First Church of the Nazarene Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Ranger ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD South Side Baptist Church TSTC - All Campuses University Church of Christ Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online

Consumer News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store on March 02, 2020 in Novato, California. As fears of the Coronavirus are spreading, people are emptying the shelves cleaning supplies, protective masks and bottled water at stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’ve been out and about, you’ve probably seen cleaning and disinfectant wipes are pretty hard to come by these days. We’ve seen a run on hand sanitizer and other household essentials like toilet paper.

Cleaning and sanitizing wipes are some of the items on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of items that can help protect you against the coronavirus. And that’s one of the reasons they’re sold out in many stories. However, there are still some places you can snag those and similar products online.

Google Shopping

Office Depot

Staples

True Value

We’ll continue to keep this list as updated as products go out of stock or become available again.

