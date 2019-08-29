Whirpool recalls glass cooktops

(KTAL) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has a warning for you about glass stovetops.

Whirlpool is recalling the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls are being recalled because the cooktop surface elements can reportedly turn on by themselves, posing a burn or fire hazard.

The company has gotten more than 100 reports of the appliances turning on by themselves.

The cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide.

To find out if your cooktop is part of the recall, locate the model and serial number.

Then, call Whirpool for a free replacement.

You can contact Whirlpool toll free at 888-900-7897 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com.

Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.