Will Smith has clothing line inspired by ‘Fresh Prince’

(CNN) – Will Smith is heading back to his “Fresh Prince” roots with the threads to match.
The actor is getting into the world of athleisure with a new clothing and accessory line called Bel Air Athletics, inspired by his 90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
The 26-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air Academy, the prep school his character went to on the show.
The collection includes everything from t-shirts to socks and hats, even tracksuits.
Bel Air Athletics will be available on smith’s online shop through Oct. 14.
