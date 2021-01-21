Winnings from lottery tickets sold in Comanche, Breckenridge this week total more than $6 million

Consumer News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KTAB/KRBC) – Winnings from lottery tickets sold in Comanche and Breckenridge total more than $6 million this week.

A $5.5 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Comanche and a $775,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Breckenridge.

A Lotto Texas ticket, purchased from the Allsup’s at 907 N Austin Street, matched the following winning numbers for Wednesday, January 20:

6, 14, 30, 45, 49, 50

This was the only ticket that matched all six numbers.

Monday, a Texas Two Step ticket sold at 7-Eleven on E Walker Street in Breckenridge matched all four regular numbers plus the bonus number drawn:

1, 5, 18, 28, 15

This was the only ticket that matched all 5 numbers.

Both winning tickets were played with quick-pick numbers and the $5.5 million winner has opted to receive a cash-value payment.

Anyone who wishes to lay claim to these prizes can get more information on the Texas Lottery website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News