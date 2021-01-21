Winnings from lottery tickets sold in Comanche, Breckenridge this week total more than $6 million

(KTAB/KRBC) – Winnings from lottery tickets sold in Comanche and Breckenridge total more than $6 million this week.

A $5.5 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Comanche and a $775,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Breckenridge.

A Lotto Texas ticket, purchased from the Allsup’s at 907 N Austin Street, matched the following winning numbers for Wednesday, January 20:

6, 14, 30, 45, 49, 50

This was the only ticket that matched all six numbers.

Monday, a Texas Two Step ticket sold at 7-Eleven on E Walker Street in Breckenridge matched all four regular numbers plus the bonus number drawn:

1, 5, 18, 28, 15

This was the only ticket that matched all 5 numbers.

Both winning tickets were played with quick-pick numbers and the $5.5 million winner has opted to receive a cash-value payment.

Anyone who wishes to lay claim to these prizes can get more information on the Texas Lottery website.