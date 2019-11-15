‘Worlds largest Starbucks’ opens in Chicago

(CNN) – The “largest Starbucks in the world” opened Friday in Chicago.

The building is five stories and sits along the city’s famous Magnificent Mile.

Starbucks is calling the shop-slash-tourist attraction a “roastery,” where customers can check out different stages of the brewing process and explore the world of coffee.

The Chicago roastery employs 200 people and also features specialty foods and cocktails.

It is also the only Starbucks location, outside of Milan, to sell liquid nitrogen gelato, which is designed to be eaten with coffee.

