Cooper High School turning welding instruction into a game

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With a headset in one hand and a controller in the next, Cameron Hageman is right in his element.

The 8 year old is now getting the chance to be just like his dad, learning how to weld on a virtual welding program.

“It was kind of exciting and weird,” said Hageman.

While Cameron is the first to learn on these new machines, he won’t be the last.

“It just helps students learn proper body angle, technique, and position,” said AISD Lead Weld Instructor Zach Hageman.

Zach Hageman will be tacking on the virtual welding program to this year’s lesson plan, hoping to draw a bead on those skills before turning on the torch.

“If you make a mistake on your plate, instead of spending 20 or 30 minutes on cutting new plates, prepping a new plate, you spend a fraction of a second pushing a button,” said Hageman.

While it won’t be the only type of learning, it will help students build on confidence before heading out to the shop.

“Confidence is a big thing, you need to be able to pick that machine up, you need to know with certainty that you know what you are doing, that you know how to complete the job,” said Hageman.

Both machines were paid for using grant money and will be be fired up in a couple of weeks.