Country artists performing at Coleman PRCA Rodeo

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - One of Texas Country's hottest artists will be taking the stage playing for a big crowd at this year's Coleman PRCA Rodeo tonight.

This is the 82nd year for the Coleman PRCA Rodeo, the biggest event for the town all year.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, motels from Coleman to Brownwood are full.

The rodeo brings in almost 5,000 people to Coleman, and there's a lot to see, from the rodeo itself to the concerts and dances all weekend.

"Oh gosh, I mean it's probably number one on importance to me. I was pretty much born into the rodeo stuff. I have been here forever, in the Coleman parade, I've ridden in since I was 2 years old. I don't think I've actually ever missed a rodeo that I can remember," says Abbi Allen, Coleman Rodeo Queen.

This year's concert lineup is a hit, with acts like William Clark Green, Jody Nix, and Flatland Cavalry.