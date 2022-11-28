AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After Judy McNamara’s retirement in 2017, she and her husband Mike began a mission to visit every one of the over 600 Texas Roadhouse locations in America. On Monday, their journey taking them to Amarillo.

According to the McNamaras, they’ve journeyed across 39 states to 293 Texas Roadhouse restaurants over the course of their quest. So far in 2022, they’ve visited more than 40 locations, with at least 60 more planned for the rest of the year.

“The food is just like home cooking to us,” Judy commented, “we don’t like fancy cuisine or fine dining. Texas Roadhouse fits the bill of good country home cooking and is family oriented.”

The McNamaras noted that their favorite meals are the sirloin, chicken critters, herb chicken, pulled pork, porch chops and ribs, always with a side salad.

“It’s not just the food, it’s also the people,” said Mike, “In 2021, we visited my father’s hometown close to Egg Harbor Township, NJ. When I told the manager, Cody, he brought us out two t-shirts with the city on it, but when he realized they were the wrong size, I joked ‘I’ll just take yours.’ A few minutes later Cody handed us the blue Egg Harbor Township polo he’d been wearing. He literally gave us the shirt off his back.”

The Amarillo Texas Roadhouse will be their 300th Texas Roadhouse location visited, according to the couple.