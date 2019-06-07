Couple says they were poisoned at resort where Americans died

(CNN) - A Colorado couple says they know all too well what happened to three Americans who fell ill at a Dominican Republic resort.

That's because they say the same thing happened to them, but luckily, they did not die.

The couple says they were staying at the same resort last year when they poisoned by insecticides.

Kaylynn Knull reached out to CNN almost immediately after learning three Americans had just died at the same resort in the Dominican Republic, where she says she was poisoned along with her boyfriend Tom Schwander.

"Blood boiling. It's too coincidental with the symptoms that we had for me to even begin to stay quiet about it," Knull says.

One year ago this month, the Colorado couple traveled to the all-inclusive Grand Bahia Principe Resort in La Romana.

And for the first few days it seemed like the vacation of a lifetime, but on the fourth day, Knull became ill.

"I woke up with a headache one morning. We had gone to breakfast to see if I could get some water, get some juice, try some food, feel better. And then when we came back to the room, it actually hit us a lot stronger and we smelled the smell of chemicals," she says.

She got progressively worse, then Wchwander started feeling it too.

They say they were sweating, drooling, dizzy, nauseous, and it wouldn't go away.

Neither would the smell in their hotel room.

"We saw a housekeeper outside and like called her in to see if she could come in. She walked maybe five, six feet into the room and turned around and said, I'm not doing that. And then got on her walkie talkie with the front desk and said something is going on with this room. She refused to come in and clean it," Knull says.

Kaylynn and Tom had seen someone spraying the plants near the air conditioner outside their room.

They switched rooms twice, but it didn't help the symptoms.

"It progressed over the rest of our trip and then over the course of a couple of weeks," says Schwander. "Yeah, the abdominal, the abdominal cramping and the GI upset lasted for a couple or a few weeks."

"Bad sweat, tearing, dizzy, nauseous. Yeah. And abdominal cramping was the worst. That was the hardest symptom to deal with. It was just so much pain."

Back in Colorado, Kaylynn Knull's physician diagnosed her with organophosphate poisoning. Schwander's doctors suspect the same thing.

Heavily regulated and in some cases banned in the U.S., organophosphates are man-made chemicals found in insecticides.

Exposure can cause increased saliva, tear productions, diarrhea, nausea, sweating, confusion and death.

The couple still has occasional symptoms, and they are most concerned about their future health, even after filing a lawsuit they still do not know what exactly poisoned them.

"Honestly, all I wanted was the chemical name. That is all I ever wanted. I could care less about the money if I can save my own life later. And him too. It's what happened to him. What happened to me? What is it that we can do at this point?" Knull says.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 3 million people worldwide are exposed to organophosphates every year.

It reports exposure to the chemicals has caused 300,000 deaths.