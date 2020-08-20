Court: Group can’t sue San Antonio over Chick-fil-A decision

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled that a group of conservatives doesn’t have the legal standing to sue San Antonio over its rejection of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the city’s airport.

The San Antonio City Council approved a contract last year with an Atlanta-based company to bring new vendors to San Antonio International Airport.

But the city asked to strike Chick-fil-A and find another food vendor.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Councilman Roberto Treviño cited the fast food chain’s history of donating to groups opposed to LGBT rights.

The Fourth Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the activists had no grounds to sue the city, reversing a lower court’s ruling.